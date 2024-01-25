In a momentous celebration of talent and dedication, the Padma Awards 2024 have been announced, with seven remarkable individuals from the Northeastern states receiving this prestigious recognition. Leading the pack is Parbati Baruah, fondly known as "Hathi ki Pari," who has become India's first female elephant mahout. Hailing from Assam, Baruah's groundbreaking achievements have earned her the esteemed Padma Shri in the category of Social Work (Animal Welfare).

These extraordinary individuals, each a paragon of dedication and excellence, have triumphed against odds and carved a niche for themselves in their respective fields. Here are the distinguished awardees:

Hathi ki Pari: Breaking the Chains of Tradition

Parbati Baruah, fondly known as "Hathi ki Pari," has etched her name in history as India's first female elephant mahout. Overcoming entrenched stereotypes, Baruah has spent four decades dedicated to mitigating human-elephant conflicts. Her scientific approach has assisted three state governments in successfully capturing rogue tuskers, showcasing the power of breaking traditional norms.

Lepcha Maestro: Crafting Cultural Heritage

Jordan Lepcha, the Lepcha Maestro, hails from Mangan and has dedicated 25 years to preserving the cultural heritage of the Lepcha tribe through bamboo crafts. His skilled hands have not only woven traditional Lepcha hats but have also imparted knowledge to over 150 youths. Through his craft, Lepcha has become a beacon, sustaining the ancient art form and empowering the younger generation.

Machihan Sasa: Earthy Alchemy of Longpi Pottery

Meet Machihan Sasa, the Earthen Alchemist from Ukhrul, Manipur, who has dedicated five decades to preserving the ancient art of Longpi Pottery. With creations inspired by Manipuri folk art, Sasa has not only revived the art form but also provided sustainable livelihoods to over 300 individuals. His commitment to this Neolithic tradition is a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of Manipur.

Sangthankima: Aizawl's Guardian Angel

Sangthankima, the Mizoram ke Sangh, has been a social worker in Aizawl for three decades, running Mizoram's largest orphanage, "Thutak Nunpuitu Team." His unwavering dedication to children's welfare, addiction rehabilitation, and community service has touched countless lives in Mizoram and beyond. Sangthankima's selfless efforts have provided a home and hope for the future to many.

Sarbeswar Basumatary: Chirang's Agricultural Luminary

Sarbeswar Basumatary, fondly known as Chirang ke Krishi Chiraag, is a tribal farmer from Chirang, Assam. His adoption of a mixed integrated farming approach has not only transformed his life but has also become a guiding light for other farmers. From a daily wage laborer to an agricultural luminary, Basumatary's journey inspires resilience and community-focused farming practices.

Smriti Rekha Chakma: Chakma's Artisanal Elegance

Smriti Rekha Chakma, or Chakma's Rekha, is a Loinloom Shawl Weaver from Tripura. Through her artistry, she transforms eco-friendly, vegetable-dyed cotton threads into traditional designs. Chakma's commitment goes beyond her craft; she has established Ujeia Jadha to train rural women in the art of weaving, ensuring the preservation of traditional Naga methods.

Yanung Jamoh Lego: Adi Queen of Herbs

Yanung Jamoh Lego, the Adi Queen of Herbs, is an East Siang-based herbal medicine expert. Despite financial constraints and personal challenges, Lego has dedicated her life to reviving the lost traditional healing system of the Adi tribe and Arunachal Pradesh. Her efforts have not only provided medical care to thousands but also kept the flame of traditional knowledge alive.