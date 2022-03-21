Some have challenged the administration to carry out the theft. The burglars looted around Rs 7 lakh chikni supari in Dwarkushi in Tamulpur district at night.

Three young businessmen, Moinuddin Ali, Riyajul Hauk and Mokshed Ali, residents of Dwarkushi in Tamulpur, broke the door and stole about 15 quintals of chikni supari in 29 bags at night.

The market value of the supari will be around Rs 7 lakh. The family members have lodged an FIR with Gandhibari police station in collaboration with ABMSU.

ABMSU has demanded the police to investigate the entire incident and nab the thief. It is worth noting whether the police will be able to investigate and nab the miscreants who committed the theft.