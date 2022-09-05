7 teachers from the Northeastern region were awarded the prestigious National Teachers Award 2022 by the president of India Droupadi Murmu today.

Meenakshi Goswami from Assam, Gamchi Timre R Marak from Meghalaya, Santosh Nath from Tripura, Nongmaithem Gautam Singh from Manipur, Mimi Yhoshii from Nagaland and Sidharth Yonzon & Mala Jigdal Dorjee from Sikkim awarded at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, on the occasion of Teachers Day.

A total of 46 teachers across the country have been selected for this award.

Also, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of the portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan.

The Ministry of Education has been organizing the national level awards on Teachers Day every year to honour the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent, and online three-stage selection process.

The goal of the National Awards to Teachers is to recognize the unique contributions made by educators in the nation and to pay tribute to those educators who, through their dedication and hard work, have not only enhanced students' educational experiences but also improved the quality of schooling as a whole.