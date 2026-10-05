71-year-old patient missing from GMCH, family lodges police complaint

A 71-year-old patient admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been missing since midnight of October 4, prompting his family to approach police and appeal to the public for information about his whereabouts.

The missing man has been identified as Abul Hussen, a resident of Herapati in Assam’s Nagaon district. Hussen had travelled to Guwahati for treatment of an eye ailment and was admitted to the eye department of GMCH on Saturday.

According to his family, Hussen left the hospital premises at around midnight and has not been traced since. The circumstances under which he left the hospital and his subsequent whereabouts remain unknown.

The family has lodged a complaint at Bhangagarh police station, which has jurisdiction over the area where GMCH is located, seeking police assistance to locate him.

There has been no official information so far on whether police have launched a search operation or whether any leads have emerged in the case. The hospital authorities have also not issued any statement on how Hussen left the premises.

The family has appealed to members of the public to share any information that could help locate Hussen. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact 6000617713 or inform the nearest police station.