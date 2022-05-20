According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Thursday, 7,17,588 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 1,990 villages in 29 districts are in flood.

Five massive landslides reported so far in Dima Hasao, Karimganj and Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro where constant rain has disrupted road and communication. Waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications.

A total of 63, 970,62 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 10 human lives (4 in Flood & 5 in Landslide) have been lost in the first phase of flood in the State. A total of 21,884 stranded persons have been evacuated with the help of SDRF, NDRF and volunteers. 343 relief camps and 411 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas and a total of 86,772 inmates are staying in these relief camps.

The Assam government has given an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the relatives of those who died in a landslide in the state’s Dima Hasao district. Assam’s Hills Area Development Minister, along with Power Minister Bimal Bora, visited the district and presented the victim’s relatives with the checks.