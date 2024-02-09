Ahead of the upcoming electoral season, the Election Department of Assam unveiled the final photo electoral roll 2024 on February 8, in compliance with the directives of the Election Commission of India. This disclosure came during a press conference convened at the Assam Secretariat, Dispur, where Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel presented detailed insights into the state's electoral landscape.

The freshly published roll reveals a total electorate count of 2,43,01,960 individuals in Assam, comprising 1,21,79,538 male and 1,21,22,602 female voters. Compared to the preliminary draft released on December 8, 2023, the final roll exhibits a marginal decrease of 508 voters. CEO Goel attributed this adjustment to the removal of deceased voters from the register, with a total deletion count of 7,27,291, juxtaposed with 7,26,783 new additions. Notably, approximately 4.5 lakh of the new registrants fall within the youthful demographic bracket of 18-29 years.

Remarkably, Amri Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) stands at the bottom of the electoral hierarchy with 96,542 electors, while Dalgaon LAC claims the pinnacle with 2,97,846 electors. On the parliamentary front, Diphu Parliamentary Constituency hosts the least number of electors at 8,92,789, contrasting starkly with Dhubri Parliamentary Constituency's substantial count of 26,43,403 electors.

An imperative call to action accompanied the roll's publication, urging citizens to verify their inclusion in the finalized list. The CEO stated multiple avenues for verification, including online platforms such as the CEO Assam website and the Voters Service Portal (voters.eci.gov.in), along with physical verifications at designated electoral offices and polling stations.

For individuals omitted from the roll, provisions are in place for rectification or addition via Form 6, accessible both online and offline. CEO Goel outlined the initiation of continuous roll updates from February 9th, extending until ten days before the nomination deadline. Moreover, procedures for corrections, shifts, EPIC replacements, and PwD markings are delineated through Forms 7 and 8, mandating submission within ten days.

Significantly, this marks the inaugural final photo electoral roll post the state's constituency delimitation exercise by the Election Commission of India, setting the stage for forthcoming electoral endeavors, including the next Lok Sabha elections, to be conducted under the revised electoral framework.