The Assam police celebrated its 72nd foundation day, i.e., Assam police day, on October 1st, 2022, at 4th APBn, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

IAS, Chief Secretary, Paban Kr. Borthakur, Assam graced the occasion as Chief Guest and IAS, Principal Secretary Niraj Verma, was the Guest of Honour.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police Women's Band was also launched during the occasion.

A total of 261 police officers of the Assam Police have received the Director General Police’s (DGP) Commendation medal for the year 2021–2022.

The medals (gold and silver) were given for their "outstanding meritorious works," an official order stated.

Check below for the full list –