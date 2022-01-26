DHUBRI: Since the country hoisted its first khadi cloth national flag on august 15, 1947, similar national flag has been hoisted at a family house in Gauripur town of Dhubri district on every Republic Day and Independence Day.

Shivendra Narayan Mondal resident and eminent social worker of Gauripur worked as inspector of Gauripur Raj Estate, then opened in the british day at the current revenue circle office in Agomoni. Shivendra Narayan Mondal first hoisted the national flag in his quarter on August 15, 1947. From 1947 to 1951, Mondal hoisted the national flag on 15th August.

Later Shivendra Narayan Mondal moved to Gauripur and brought the national flag to Gauripur. Since 1952, Shivendra Narayan Mondal has been proud to fly the flag on Republic Day and Independence Day at his residence in Gauripur town.

After the death of Shivendra Narayan Mondal, his son and retired teacher of Gauripur Pratap Chandra Higher Secondary School Kankendu Narayan Mondal and his daughter Basantika Mondal retired teacher of Gauripur Girls High School have kept their father's ideals alive.

The national flag was hoisted in the skies of Gauripur on every Republic Day and Independence Day. Addressing the national flag kept under the supervision of Basantika Mondal, he said, "We are proud to hoist the national flag on August 15, 1947. We are always ready to work in the service of the country and the nation.

When august 15 comes, the national flag reminds us of old memories. We are also busy with the flag. It may be recalled that Shivendra Narayan Mondal, who hoisted the national flag on August 15, 1947, last hoisted the flag at his residence in Gauripur on August 15, 1988.