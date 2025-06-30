75 per cent Assam voters want MLA replaced or party to change candidate: Survey

A recent public opinion survey conducted by VoteVibeLLP reveals significant electoral churn in Assam, with 40% of voters indicating a desire for their party to change the current MLA, and 35.4% expressing the intention to replace their sitting MLA with a candidate from a different party.

The survey, conducted among over 10,000 respondents across the state through Random Digit Dialing (RDD), suggests a wave of dissatisfaction that could impact ticket allocation and seat retention for incumbent legislators.

As per the survey data, 41.3% of respondents said they are considering replacing their current MLA with a candidate from the same party, while 34.5% prefer a candidate from a different party. Meanwhile, 18.1% said they are satisfied with their current MLA and do not want any change, indicating that only 1 in 5 voters are content with their local representative. Additionally, 5.1% responded “May Be,” and 1% said they “Can’t Say.”

The gender-wise breakdown shows consistent trends across both male and female voters. Among males, 41% prefer a new candidate from the same party, 34% want a different party’s candidate, and 20% are satisfied with the current MLA. Female respondents displayed similar sentiments, with 42% opting for change within the party, 36% preferring a switch to another party, and 16% expressing satisfaction.



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Age-wise data underscores a generational shift in voter expectations. Voters aged 18–24 and 25–34 showed the highest percentage desiring a change in candidate (over 40%), reflecting a youthful demand for fresh leadership. Interestingly, older voters aged 55 and above also showed high discontent with sitting MLAs, echoing the broader sentiment for renewal. Across all age groups, the percentage of voters satisfied with their current MLA hovered around the 20% mark.

The findings suggest an increasingly volatile electoral landscape in Assam, with nearly 75% of voters open to change — either within the same party or by shifting allegiance. Analysts believe these numbers could lead to widespread ticket denials for incumbents and a high number of swing seats in the upcoming elections.

With just a small fraction of respondents firmly backing their current MLAs, political parties may face intense pressure to revamp their candidate lists to align with public sentiment. The data also reflects a growing demand for accountability and performance from elected representatives in Assam.