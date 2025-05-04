The first phase of repolling for Assam's panchayat elections witnessed a robust voter turnout of 78 per cent across 44 polling stations on Sunday, May 4 according to the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC).



Spread across five districts, the repolling exercise concluded peacefully, with no major incidents reported, the Commission confirmed.



The majority of the repolling took place in Hailakandi district, covering 32 booths. Additionally, eight booths in Sribhumi, two in Lakhimpur, and one each in Golaghat and Majuli also went to repoll after the ASEC ordered fresh voting due to reported violations of election rules during the initial phase.



Polling began at 7:30 am and saw enthusiastic participation from voters, including elderly residents who turned up early to cast their ballots.





An initial hiccup was reported at the Khajuha polling station in the Dhakuakhand sub-division, where voters had announced a boycott alleging political interference.





However, after brief protests, they withdrew the boycott call and joined the voting process. The Khajuha booth caters to 777 registered voters, while the Bogoriguri station recorded participation from its 809 voters without any disruptions.