79 days of protest, no resolution: Tezpur University students announce indefinite closure

The ongoing agitation at Tezpur University has entered a dramatically escalated phase after a visiting Central Ministry team failed to provide any concrete resolution to the students’ long-pending demands. The protests, now stretching into 79 consecutive days, have intensified, with thousands of students staging a mass sit-in on the campus roads, demanding immediate and actionable intervention.

Despite sustained peaceful demonstrations, multiple representations, and earlier fact-finding visits, the visiting team has not issued any formal assurance or roadmap for addressing the core issues at the heart of the movement. This continued silence, students and faculty say, has severely eroded their faith in both institutional mechanisms and governmental oversight.

Protesters allege that the administration’s inaction reflects a deeper systemic indifference to accountability within higher education. They argue that their patience has been repeatedly tested, leaving the academic community with no option but to adopt firmer resistance measures.

In a significant escalation, student leaders have announced a complete and indefinite shutdown of all academic and administrative operations on the campus. They stress that the decision was reached reluctantly but was necessary given the lack of meaningful response from authorities.

Student representatives noted that the agitation will continue with “heightened intensity” until a clear, written, and satisfactory resolution is delivered by competent authorities. They emphasised that the movement is rooted in a collective commitment to safeguarding transparency, fairness, and rights within the university system.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, increasing enthusiasm among youths and veterans toward table tennis continues to be observed across Arunachal Pradesh, with athletes from districts such as Lohit, East Siang, S.S.A Miao, Sangay Lhaden Academy, Leparada, Kurung Kumey, Anjaw, Changlang, and others actively participating in the sport.