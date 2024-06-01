Eight individuals, including women from two families have been hospitalized in Golaghat after consuming poisonous mushrooms, with the men's condition reported as critical. The incident occurred in Uriamghat, Golaghat.

Reports indicate that all individuals fell ill shortly after consuming mushrooms they had gathered from behind their residence and incorporated into their meals the previous night. Among those affected, seven have been admitted to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, while one has been transferred to Jorhat for medical care.

The victims have been identified as members of two families. From Jurdangal, Uriamghat, those undergoing treatment include Babita Khakalari, Champa Khakalari, Sita Khakalari, and Manisha Khakalari. The other family, residing in Baganbari, Uriamghat, includes Hira Mana Garh, Maheshwar Garh, Dilman Garh, and Lokeshwari Garh, who are also receiving medical attention.

The incident has raised concerns about the consumption of wild mushrooms and the importance of proper identification before consumption. Local authorities are investigating the matter to prevent similar incidents in the future and raise awareness about the dangers of consuming unknown mushrooms.