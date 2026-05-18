8-year-old boy dies of burn injuries in Assam's Goalpara

An eight-year-old boy succumbed to burn injuries after being engulfed in flames at Rampur in Agia under Goalpara district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Anuj Pratim Shivam.

According to reports, the incident took place while the child was near his father, who was allegedly burning a pile of garbage after pouring petrol on it. During the process, the fire reportedly spread suddenly and caught the child, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment.

However, despite medical efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident has left the family and local residents in shock.