A group of 80 Forester-I trainees undergoing induction training at the Assam Forest School in Jalukbari visited the Kulsi Range on November 18 to gain practical insights into community-based forest management and livelihood development initiatives undertaken by the Assam Forest Department.

The three-month induction training programme includes field exposure to various aspects of forest conservation, community participation and sustainable livelihood generation.

During the visit, Kankanjyoti Kaushik, AFS, Range Forest Officer of Kulsi Range, welcomed the trainees and briefed them on livelihood development initiatives being implemented through Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs).

The initiatives include bamboo jewellery making, traditional weaving, mushroom cultivation and value addition, and vanilla cultivation, aimed at creating alternative income opportunities for communities living in and around forest areas.

Members of Nowgaon, Jupangbari and Borgorong JFMCs interacted with the trainees and shared their experiences of participating in capacity-building programmes facilitated by the Forest Department. They explained how these initiatives have helped local communities develop alternative livelihood opportunities and improve their income. The members also displayed products made through these activities.

The trainees also visited a 26-day Micro Skill Development Programme (MSDP) on food processing, organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, at the Nowgaon JFMC Community Hall. They interacted with participants and learned about ongoing entrepreneurship development initiatives aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods.

As part of the educational tour, the group also visited the historic Kulsi Inspection Bungalow, located atop a hillock, and an adjoining teak plantation established in 1872–73 during the British era.

The visit provided the trainee foresters with practical exposure to the role of community participation in forest conservation, sustainable livelihood development and the functioning of Joint Forest Management Committees in strengthening coordination between forest-dependent communities and the Forest Department.