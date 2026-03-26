815 filed, 789 cleared, 67 withdrew: 722 candidates in fray for Assam polls 2026

A total of 722 candidates will contest the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections 2026 following the completion of the nomination withdrawal process.

According to official data, as many as 815 candidates had initially filed 1,389 nomination papers across the state’s 126 constituencies. After scrutiny, 789 candidates were found eligible to contest the elections.

Subsequently, 67 candidates withdrew their nominations on the final day of withdrawal, bringing down the total number of candidates in the fray to 722.

The final list now sets the stage for a multi-cornered contest across Assam as political parties gear up for the polls.