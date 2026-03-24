818 candidates file nominations as Assam gears up for high-stakes Assembly polls

As the nomination window for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections draws to a close, the electoral landscape is witnessing heightened activity, with a substantial number of candidates entering the fray even as authorities intensify efforts to boost voter participation across the state.

According to provisional data released on Monday, March 23, a total of 818 candidates have filed 1,391 nomination papers for the 126 Assembly constituencies. Election officials noted that the figures are subject to final verification and compilation, but the early trends indicate a keenly contested election across multiple regions of Assam.

Simultaneously, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, has ramped up its voter awareness initiatives under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. The campaign is aimed at enhancing voter turnout while promoting awareness about democratic rights and electoral responsibilities, particularly among first-time voters and underrepresented communities.

In a bid to deepen grassroots engagement, district administrations have rolled out innovative, locally themed mascots to connect with voters in culturally resonant ways. Among them are ‘Bakhar’ in Lakhimpur, ‘Ganabandhu’ in Sonitpur, ‘Jolou’ in Jorhat, ‘Chameli’ in Golaghat, and ‘Dwimlu’ and ‘Sikhiri’ in Kokrajhar. These mascots are being widely used in outreach drives, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, to make voter awareness campaigns more relatable and accessible.

Adding further momentum to the campaign, popular public figures have been roped in to expand its reach. Digital content creator Abhinav Bora, widely known as “LazyGuy,” has been appointed as the district icon for Jorhat, while actor Rajiv Duwari is spearheading voter awareness efforts in Lakhimpur.

At the state level, SVEEP Icon Rakesh Banik has been actively touring multiple districts, urging citizens to exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic process. His outreach underscores the Election Commission’s emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility, and broader representation in the electoral exercise.

With a large number of candidates in the fray and voter awareness campaigns gaining momentum, Assam is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral contest, where both political mobilisation and public participation are expected to play decisive roles.