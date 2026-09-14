82 cattle rescued, two vehicles seized in Assam’s Bongaigaon

Assam Police rescued 82 cattle allegedly being smuggled and seized two vehicles during an operation in Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 14.

Sarma said the operation was carried out based on secret information. Two of the cattle were found dead, he added.

“Acting on secret information in Abhayapuri, Assam Police rescued 82 cattle heads that were being smuggled and seized two vehicles. Unfortunately, two cows were found dead,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said authorities would identify all those allegedly involved in the animal smuggling operation and initiate strict legal action against them.

He asserted that attempts to evade the law would not succeed.

Sarma, however, did not specify when the operation was conducted or provide details about any arrests made in connection with the seizure.

Further investigation is underway.