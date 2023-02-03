Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the State Government will be taking up strict measures to put an end to child marriages in the State. Accordingly, the Assam Police have been gathering intel on people involved in child marriages in Assam.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Shwetank Mishra(IPS) on February 3 that a total of 83 cases of child marriages have been registered in the Dibrugarh district. Out of this, 5 people have already been arrested on February 2, and the Police are taking legal steps against the rest and further arrests will soon follow.

SP Mishra also said that child marriages often lead to teenage pregnancy, which poses a threat to the lives of both the young girl and the developing child. The main motive behind CM Sarma's drive against child marriages is to prevent such cases of teenage pregnancy in Assam.

This is why the Assam Police Force have been taking proactive steps to bring child marriages in Assam to an end, and take severe legal steps against everyone involved in this crime. He added that under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, those found guilty may face imprisonment of 10 years or above.

He also urged all citizens of Assam to report any and all cases of child marriage to their nearest Police Station immediately so that the Police can prevent the marriage and take necessary actions against those involved.