83rd birth anniversary of Mamoni Raisom Goswami observed in Guwahati

The 83rd birth anniversary of noted Ramayani scholar, celebrated writer, and Jnanpith awardee Dr. Indira (Mamoni Raisom) Goswami was observed on Friday at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Uzan Bazar.

The event was organised by the South East Asia Ramayan Research Centre, established by Dr. Goswami during her lifetime.

Retired Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita attended as the chief guest, while former Tezpur University professor Dr. Pradip Jyoti Mahanta was the guest of honour. Several other distinguished personalities were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Kalita highlighted the enduring relevance of Dr. Goswami’s writings in contemporary society. “Whenever inequality emerges, whenever women struggle for their rights, and whenever intolerance threatens freedom of expression, the works of Mamoni Raisom Goswami remind us of empathy,” he said. He added, “Mamoni Baideo showed that literature is not only about the beauty of language but also the beauty of truth.” He further noted that had she been alive today, she would have spoken against social injustices, urging society to uphold empathy and equality as essential values for civilisation.

Dr. Mahanta reflected on Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s literary journey, noting that her pursuit of creation was a form of worship. He said her novels, deeply inspired by Ramayani literature, celebrated life, humanity, and the dream of freedom, while portraying societal realities. He added that themes of women’s liberation appear throughout her works, even though she did not identify as a feminist writer. Dr. Mahanta suggested that the South East Asia Ramayan Research Centre organise a multi-day discussion to explore her life and contributions in greater depth.

The programme began with a mangalcharan by artiste Barnali Das, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp before Dr. Goswami’s portrait. A minute of silence was observed in memory of singer Zubeen Garg. Centre director Sabita Sharma delivered the welcome address and recalled key moments from the writer’s life.

Members of Dr. Goswami’s family presented a group song, followed by a dance performance by artiste Namrata Goswami. Actor Zerifa Wahid recited two of Dr. Goswami’s poems. The event was anchored by Sukanaya Kashyap Mahanta, and the vote of thanks was offered by Centre president Jyotirmoy Goswami.

The event celebrated the literary and cultural legacy of Mamoni Raisom Goswami, emphasizing her enduring impact on Assam’s literary and social landscape.