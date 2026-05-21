856 arrested, 2,980 kg beef seized as Assam intensifies cattle smuggling crackdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 21 said the state government has intensified its crackdown on cattle theft and smuggling, stating that 856 individuals have been arrested and over 2,980 kilograms of beef seized as part of enforcement operations carried out across Assam.

The Chief Minister said the drive is being conducted under a “zero tolerance” approach towards illegal cattle trade and asserted that the crackdown would continue until illegal cattle smuggling and related activities are curbed.

“Zero tolerance towards cattle smuggling,” the Chief Minister said while highlighting the government's statewide action against cattle theft and illegal transport networks.

It is to be noted that complaints were submitted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to Assam authorities earlier this year regarding alleged illegal transportation of cattle in parts of the state.

PETA India had written to the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Assam on January 29 and later to the Director General of Police, Assam on February 3, alleging unlawful transportation of cattle originating from Bangalmara Bazaar cattle market in North Lakhimpur district.

The organisation alleged cattle were being transported without mandatory documentation and veterinary certification and raised concerns over compliance with animal transport and welfare regulations.

PETA further claimed cattle were being moved through organised transport channels, including routes from North Lakhimpur towards Nagaon, often during night hours.

The animal rights organisation sought intervention under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Transport of Animals Rules, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and motor vehicle regulations.

Authorities have not publicly commented on the specific allegations raised by PETA, while the Assam government continues its enforcement drive targeting cattle smuggling and illegal transportation networks.

