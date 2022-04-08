On Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a cultural project in Nalbari's Basanti Khala.

Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated the main gate, sabha ghar, cultural project, and stage on the same day as the rest of the 85th Basanti Puja, which will last five days.

These were built at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, and the cultural project would benefit the people of the district, according to Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLA of 59 LAC, Nalbari.

In his speech, the Chief Minister stated that the name Kalapahar would be changed soon because it referred to the name of the attacker of the Kamakhya temple.Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, and other dignitaries were present.