Challenging their discharge from service by the state of Assam, the Supreme Court (SC) on November 18, issued notice to the state government on a plea filed by 89 members of Foreigners Tribunals in Assam.

Following the Supreme Court direction that was passed on May 30, 2019, these members were appointed on a contractual basis as the apex court had called for the establishment of additional Foreigners Tribunals.

On October 14, they were discharged by way of notification which has been challenged before the top court.

''We will issue notice. Serve it to the standing counsel of Assam,'' said a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli.

Notably, Foreigners Tribunal deals with cases of foreigners, who have illegally come from Bangladesh or are illegally living in Assam.

Pursuant to the top court's directions, a total of 221 persons were appointed to Foreigners Tribunals.

The plea filed through advocate Kaushik Choudhury contended that the discharge order issued by the state is absolutely arbitrary and discriminatory and also violates the fundamental rights of the petitioners under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan informed the bench that around 1 lakh foreign cases are pending in Assam.