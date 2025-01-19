The 8th Lower Assam Dental Meet was held at the Musa Jungle Retreat in Manas National Park. Organised by the Lower Assam Branch of the Indian Dental Association, the event featured a day-long programme.

Dr. Jayanta Das, Honorary President of the IDA Lower Assam Branch, hoisted the ceremonial flag and inaugurated the event in the presence of invited dignitaries. The organising committee also felicitated senior doctors and guests during the programme.

To uplift the dental fraternity, various scientific sessions were conducted by experts. Topics included the scope of facial aesthetics in dentistry by Dr. Ashish Kumar Singh from Uttar Pradesh and optimising private practice with Zirconia and Emax by Dr. Abhishek Jairaj from Kerala. Dr. Subhash Debnath, Professor and Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, inaugurated the scientific session.

In the same event, a lecture on tobacco cessation and dental practice was delivered by Dr. Ashim Choudhury and Dr. Atindra Das.

Dr. Heman Das, retired professor of Regional Dental College, Guwahati, attended the event as the chief guest. Dr. Manjula Das, Principal in-charge of GDC Silchar, and Dr. Jogeswar Barman, Professor and Head of the Department of Prosthodontics at RDC Guwahati, were special invitees.

Dr. Rubi Kataki, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at SSUHS and President of the Assam State Dental Council, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedicated service to the people and state of Assam.

Dr. Irfan Habib was awarded the President's Special Appreciation Award, and Dr. Chinmoy Hazarika received the Young Achiever's Award. The yearly souvenir of the branch, "ORA-FAM", was released by Dr. Sanjib Khataniar, Professor and Head of the Department of Oral Medicine and Radiology at RDC Guwahati.

The meeting concluded in the evening with the felicitation of all participants and a cultural programme. The event was anchored by Dr. Parinita Barman and coordinated by Dr. Rupam Choudhury, Honorary Secretary of the IDA Lower Assam Branch.

Dr. Nayan Sarma, president, and Dr. Amir Hussain, secretary of the organising committee, thanked all dignitaries and participants for their cooperation.