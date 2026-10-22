Nine people died and 105 others were injured in road accidents in Guwahati during the Durga Puja period from October 16 to 21, according to figures provided by Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The hospital treated 114 people injured in road accidents during the six-day period, with nine succumbing to their injuries. The figures highlight the road safety challenges faced by the city during the festive season, when traffic volumes typically increase as people travel to visit puja pandals and attend celebrations.

Of the 114 accident victims treated at GMCH, 67 were men and 15 were women. The available data did not specify the gender of the remaining patients.

Around 20 per cent of the injured were reportedly in critical condition and continued to require medical attention, indicating the severity of several accidents during the period.

Two-wheeler accidents accounted for a significant share of the cases, pointing to the risks faced by riders amid increased traffic movement during the festive days.

Despite the fatalities and serious injuries, the overall number of road accidents in Guwahati reportedly declined by 15 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

The figures underline the need for continued road safety measures, particularly during festivals when traffic movement increases across the city.