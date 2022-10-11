Nine persons were detained by the police at Serampore on the Assam-Bengal border in Gossaigaon sub-division for allegedly collecting money illegally in the border area.

A police team led by Sanjay Rai, officer-in-charge of Simultala Police station on the Assam-Bengal border, raided the premises of the said accused and arrested nine persons for allegedly illegally collecting money from various vehicles on the national highway in Serampore.

Manoj Saha, Sanjay Sarkar, Md Abusama Mandal, Md Akhtar Hussain, Dhanraj Basumatary, Md Abu Bakr Siddiqui, Md Mofizul Islam and Md Abdul Khaleque have been identified as Mandal.

