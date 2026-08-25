91 Arunachal fire and emergency personnel complete Basic Drill and Discipline Training at Banderdewa

A total of 36 Head Constables (Drivers) and 47 Firemen successfully completed their Basic Drill and Discipline Training at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa.

The training focused on discipline, physical fitness, professional conduct and operational skills, aimed at strengthening the preparedness and effectiveness of Arunachal Pradesh’s Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

The programme was conducted at the Police Training Centre under the leadership of Dusu Kaling, APPS, Principal of PTC Banderdewa.

Established in 1973, the Police Training Centre at Banderdewa is a key training institution of the Arunachal Pradesh Police. Located in Papum Pare district near Itanagar, the centre serves as a hub for drilling, grooming and specialised training of police personnel.

The PTC also houses an integrated Signal Training Centre for wireless telecommunications and radio technician personnel. Its facilities include modern training grounds, an obstacle course and a four-lane firing simulator designed to provide realistic tactical firearms training in a controlled environment.

The successful completion of the training is expected to further enhance the professional preparedness, discipline and operational capabilities of personnel serving in Arunachal Pradesh’s Fire and Emergency Services.