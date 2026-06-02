91.7% of women in Assam now part of formal banking system: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 2 highlighted the state's progress in financial inclusion, stating that 91.7 per cent of women in Assam are now connected to the formal banking system.

Sharing the update on X platform, the Chief Minister said that expanding women's access to banking services has played a crucial role in strengthening families and promoting inclusive development across the state.

"When a woman gains access to banking, an entire family moves forward. Today, 91.7% of women in Assam are part of the formal banking system, a testament to our commitment to empowering Nari Shakti and ensuring that development reaches every household," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister described the achievement as a significant milestone in Assam's journey towards financial inclusion, noting that a vast majority of women in the state now possess savings bank accounts and passbooks, enabling greater access to government benefits, savings facilities and financial services.

The development reflects ongoing efforts by the state and central governments to expand banking access, promote financial literacy and empower women through direct participation in the formal economy.

Sarma shared the figures as part of the government's broader focus on women's empowerment and inclusive growth in Assam.