A bridge to the past: Bodo community honors Late Giyasuddin Ahmed's legacy

The Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma College in Tipkai falls under Kokrajhar district became the epicenter of historical remembrance and emotional gratitude on Friday as the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust, in collaboration with the college and Bodo Shiksha Sanskriti Nyaas, held a state-level seminar on "Contribution of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma in India's Freedom Movement."

The event was imbued with a special solemnity as it also served as a platform to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Md. Giyasuddin Ahmed, a former lawyer and Member of Parliament. The atmosphere was thick with a sense of reverence and appreciation as Dr. Ajit Boro, president of the trust, led the proceedings. The felicitation of Md. Giyasuddin Ahmed was a central and poignant part of the day's program.

The event was a testament to the enduring legacy of these two historical figures and a powerful reminder of their intertwined contributions to the freedom movement and the Bodo community, and honored Ahmed's crucial role in drafting the 12-point memorandum submitted to the Simon Commission in 1929.

The event, which saw the presence of notable figures including cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and MP Rwngra Narzary, Dr Ratanlal Brahma secretary of the Trust, Niranjan Brahma 4th generation family members of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, members of All Brahma Dharma Committee and other dignitaries and well-wishers and the locals, was a powerful display of collective memory and a renewed dedication to the ideals of unity, service, and cultural preservation that Giyasuddin Ahmed so profoundly embodied.

Dr. Boro's voice, thick with emotion, described the gathering as a "historic and proud moment." He spoke of Giyasuddin Ahmed not just as a skilled drafter, but as a "visionary, a patriot, and a true friend of the Bodo community." The memorandum, he explained, was "not just a piece of paper," but a "carefully crafted vision" to safeguard the dignity, identity, and cultural heritage of the Bodo people. Dr. Boro's words painted a vivid picture of a courageous act of foresight, undertaken at a time when Bodo cultural roots were at risk.

The emotional core of the event was the posthumous felicitation of late Ahmed, with his 3rd generation family members—Sahid Uddin Ahmed, Rehana Sultana, Rejina Sultana, and Mehtab Uddin Ahmed—present to accept the honor. Dr. Boro's address to the family was particularly moving, as he acknowledged their ancestor's contributions as a "timeless gift to the Bodo community and to the history of Assam."

The family members listened with visible pride and emotion, a living link to the past. The gathering was more than just a ceremony; it was a reaffirmation of the bonds of unity and a shared commitment to cultural preservation. Dr. Boro's closing remarks resonated with this theme, as he extended his "deepest respect, gratitude, and affection" to the family and attendees.

He passionately declared that their presence was "a bridge connecting us to that historic moment of 1929," a powerful testament to how "one man’s pen, guided by a noble leader’s vision, can change the course of a community’s future." It served as a reminder that the legacy of a man's good deeds can echo through generations, fostering a spirit of unity and shared identity for years to come.