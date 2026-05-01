A decade on, Assam's Tinsukia residents ask PM Modi to “see reality” of unfulfilled development promise

Ten years after Narendra Modi pledged to transform Tinsukia from “dukhia” (distressed) to “sukhia” (prosperous) during a 2016 election rally, residents say the town continues to grapple with poor infrastructure, congestion and civic neglect, urging the Prime Minister to revisit and assess the situation on the ground.



Recalling Modi’s statement—“hamara sankalp hai Tinsukia ko sachhe arthon mein sukhia banana”—locals say the promise of development has largely remained unrealised.

“The name is Tinsukia, but all we see is hardship,” said a trader in Daily Bazaar, reflecting widespread disappointment.



A key concern is the persistent problem of encroachment. Despite periodic eviction drives, residents allege that such efforts lack impact.

“Drives are carried out, but encroachments return within days. It raises questions about implementation,” said a resident of Hijuguri, claiming that prior information often reaches encroachers.

Infrastructure gaps have further compounded daily challenges. Major roads, including those linked to National Highway-37, are reportedly in poor condition, while narrow internal roads and unregulated roadside occupation have worsened traffic congestion.

“There is no planned parking or proper bus terminal. The town has expanded, but without planning,” said a commuter.

Sanitation and drainage issues continue to pose health risks.

Overflowing drains, stagnant water and unscientific construction practices have led to unhygienic conditions.

“During rains, roads turn into dirty streams. It is a serious public health concern,” a local resident said.



Citizens also point to lack of coordination among civic agencies.

“The municipality and development bodies appear disconnected. There is no comprehensive urban plan,” noted a social worker.



Amid growing frustration, residents have appealed for Modi’s visit—not for political messaging, but for a reality check.

“We want him to see the truth, not reports,” said a youth.



A decade after the promise, many in Tinsukia believe the vision of transformation remains incomplete, calling for urgent, accountable governance to deliver meaningful change.

On March 26, 2016, addressing an assembly election campaign rally in Tinsukia, focusing on devlopment, Modi had said, " nam to Tinsukia hai,lekin dukhia hi dukhia najar aata hai,hmara sankalp hai Tinsukhia ko sachhe arthon men sukhia bnana, yahan ke jn jn ko dukhia se sukhia bnana hai."