The Ambubachi Mela is all set to begin at the Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple on June 22 and will end on June 26. This festival, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, marks the annual menstrual cycle of the deity, symbolising fertility and the earth's creative power.

It draws millions of devotees from across the country and around the world, each participating in various rituals and ceremonies that blend ancient traditions with contemporary faith.

The Assam government and Kamakhya Temple Management Committee have made all the arrangements for the big annual festival.

Head Priest Kabindra Prasad Sarma, of the historical temple, said that the Assam government and district administration have also extended their support including security, transportation, food etc.

"A footfall of around 2.5 million was recorded last year during the fair," the priest told news agency ANI.

Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, on June 11, held a meeting with the temple committee and said that no VIP passes will be issued during the Ambubachi mela.

Outlining the festival arrangements, Mallabaruah said, "The main path to Kamakhya Temple will be closed from 8 pm, and the road from Pandu Ghat will also be closed at night. No vehicles will be allowed from Kamakhya Gate."

He further added that ferry services will operate exclusively on the route connecting Pandu Ghat to Kamakhya. The main inauguration ceremony will be held at Pandu port, with camps set up for guests near Pandu Ghat and Kamakhya Railway Station.

He also said that no unauthorised food distribution stalls will be permitted at the fair.

THE MELA

As per the traditional belief, during the monsoon season, the Kamakhya Devi, who is worshipped as Mother Earth, enters into the period of her annual menstruation cycle.

The Ambubachi is intricately linked to an age-old agricultural notion that denotes Mother Earth as a fertile woman.

During this period, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum remain closed for the devotees for the first three days. There is no idol or picture of the Mother Goddess at the “Pithasthana” (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. There is instead a pool of water covered with a red cloth and flowers. This pool is where devotees offer prayers during regular days.

The temple door re-opens on the fourth day, during which the Pithasthana is cleaned and rituals are performed as per custom.

Lakhs of pilgrims, including – sadhus, sannyasis, aghoris, bauls from West Bengal, tantriks, sadhvis etc come to practice spiritual activities.

The Ambubachi Mela draws a large number of tantriks from across the country as the Kamakhya Temple is said to be the epicentre of Tantric Shaktism.

KEY RITUALS AND PRACTICES OF AMBUBACHI

1. Nimajjan Ritual

The festival begins with the Nimajjan, a ceremonial immersion where a sacred pot representing the goddess is submerged in water. This ritual symbolises the commencement of the goddess's menstrual cycle.

2. Anabasara

For three days, the temple doors are closed to devotees, and all religious activities are halted. This period is known as Anabasara, during which the temple priests perform secretive rituals inside the sanctum. Devotees throng outside, chanting prayers and awaiting the temple’s reopening.

3. Prasad Distribution

On the fourth day, the temple reopens with the distribution of prasad, known as 'Angodak' (sacred water) and 'Angabastra' (cloth piece believed to be soaked in the goddess's menstrual fluid). This prasad is highly revered, with devotees believing it holds immense spiritual and healing powers.

4. Havan and Yagna:

Various fire rituals (havans) and sacrificial offerings (yagnas) are conducted by the priests and devotees. These rituals are performed to purify the environment, seek the goddess’s blessings, and ensure prosperity.

5. Sadhus and Tantrics:

The mela also sees the congregation of numerous sadhus and tantriks (Hindu ascetics and practitioners of Tantra), who perform intense rituals and offer blessings to the devotees. Their presence adds to the mystical aura of the festival.

WHAT IS TANTRIC SHAKTISM?

India Today NE had the opportunity to speak with Priest Bani Sharma about the intricate and often misunderstood practices of Tantric Shaktism.

He began by explaining that there are two primary forms of tantra: Dakshinachara, or the right-hand path, and Vamachara, known as the left-hand path.

Dakshinachara involves general worship practices that are widely accepted, whereas Vamachara incorporates elements considered forbidden, referred to as the Panchamakara or 5Ms—Madya (liquor), Mangsa (meat), Matsya (fish), Mudra (money), and Maithuna (cosmic sex).

When asked if black magic is still practised in the Kamakhya Temple, Sharma said, “Yes, but covertly,” adding, “The one who practices black magic, performs it in secrecy and doesn’t inform anyone about it.”

“This is mentioned in the Tantra vidya,” he added.

The panda (priest) also said, “Tantric rituals or practices, including those associated with black magic, can potentially bring about both positive and negative consequences for the practitioner. If the rituals are performed with negative intentions, it may harm or create negative repercussions for the practitioner in terms of spiritual or karmic consequences.”

Another priest, who wished to remain anonymous, shared insights into the public's curiosity about black magic.

When asked if people inquired about performing black magic, the panda said, “Yes, several people come and ask me about practicing black magic, but it needs a lot of resources to perform, so I refuse.”

Talking about an instance, he said, “I was once asked by a woman to abort the foetus of her unmarried daughter using tantric Shakti, but I refused.”

“Also, I make sure I’m not involved in any practice that might harm another person. I use Tantric Shaktism for good,” the panda added.

The Ambubachi Mela, with its ancient rituals and spiritual significance, focuses on fertility, feminine power, and devotion. The fervor and faith of millions of pilgrims make it a compelling and intriguing event.

Through its ceremonies and Tantric practices, Ambubachi Mela continues to inspire and uplift. It serves as a powerful reminder of the divine feminine and the enduring legacy of ancient traditions in today's world.