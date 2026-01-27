A Gamusa on a Global Stage: The Assamese fan's story behind Linkin Park’s Mumbai moment

Assam witnessed a powerful cultural moment on one of India’s biggest music stages, one that began as a fan’s quiet manifestation.

Nostalgia swept through the crowd when Linkin Park headlined Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse after a decade-long hiatus. But amid the roaring guitars and familiar anthems, one unexpected symbol stood out, the Assamese Gamusa.

Behind that striking moment was Paigambar, an Assamese artist from Guwahati, and a Gamusa woven by his mother’s own hands.

The connection dates back to the lockdown years, when Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda noticed and reacted to Paigambar’s rap track online, later going on to produce it. That brief digital interaction planted a seed of hope that would come full circle years later.

For Paigambar, the concert was more than a performance, it was the culmination of years of passion, devotion to the band, and belief in his own journey.

When he learned that Linkin Park would finally perform in India, his mother chose to mark the moment in the most Assamese way possible, by weaving a Gamusa herself.

“My mom is a big fan of Mike’s music too. When she found out I was going for the show, she made one of her finest Gamusa pieces and asked me to give it to him if I got the chance,” Paigambar wrote.

That chance seemed unlikely, as the band was not holding any meet-and-greet sessions during the tour. But Paigambar’s childhood friend, international artist Santanu Hazarika, stepped in and helped ensure that the Gamusa reached Mike Shinoda’s team backstage.

Along with it was a handwritten letter from Paigambar explaining the significance of the Gamusa, a symbol of honour, identity, and Assamese heritage.

When Mike Shinoda walked onto the Lollapalooza stage in Mumbai, he wore the Gamusa around his neck throughout the performance.

“I’m ecstatic that he chose to wear it on stage. Assam represent,” Paigambar wrote.

The cultural crossover didn’t stop there. At the band’s Bengaluru show earlier, co-vocalist Emily Armstrong picked up a Gamusa thrown from the audience, wrapped it around her head, and continued performing—creating another spontaneous moment of cultural connection.

In Mumbai, Shinoda’s deliberate gesture gave the Gamusa global visibility, with thousands witnessing the traditional Assamese cloth on an international rock stage.

What made the moment deeply personal was its origin. The Gamusa worn by Shinoda was not a souvenir—it was handwoven by a mother in Assam.

For fans from the region, it was more than fandom.

It was recognition.