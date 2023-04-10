The tune of Dhol, Pepa and Gagana has already spread across the northeastern state of Assam, so is the clanging of looms. As every Assamese weaver is busy weaving their Gamusa to gift their most-loved ones, meet an 104-year-old woman from the Baihata Chariali area who have spinned 25 gamosa for her children and grandchildren ahead of the Rongali Bihu festival.

A weaver from Baihata Chariali has become the centre of attraction as she enthusiastically weaves around 25 Gamusas for her children and grandchildren ahead of the Rongali Bihu festival. The weaver, who is a 104-year-old grandmother, is undeterred by her age and continues to master the art at the loom set up in her home.

Hemprabha Deka of Patra Pur village in Kamrup is busy at the loom set up outside her house. The centenarian enthusiastically weaves Gamusa ahead of Bohag Bihu. The spirit of Bihu has kept her engaged as she weaves masterpieces with little help form her acquaintances.

"Sometimes when she feels unwell she asks for help. Otherwise she does everything on her own. Although she is growing old, she seldom asks for assistance from the youngsters. Because she has already mastered the art. Although she is having a vision problem, still she is active", her daugher-in-law told Assam Tribune.

She weaved 25 gamusas with a little help from the others as Aita is experiencing low vision. But it will not be wrong if I say that Aita has done it all on her own. The major part of the work is done by Aita. I'm sure Aita will keep weaving in future as well. She will gift it to her children and grandchildren", she added.

"I'm Proud of my mother because even at the age of 104, she is weaving gamosas. So I think I am very fortunate", said her son Dinesh Chandra Deka.