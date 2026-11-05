Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, November 5 paid tribute to legendary singer and cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary, remembering his enduring contribution to Assam's cultural heritage and musical legacy.

In a post on X, Sarma described Hazarika, popularly known as the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', as an iconic figure whose influence continues to resonate across Assam and beyond.

"Dr Bhupen Hazarika — a name that echoes through every household in Assam and beyond. The Bharat Ratna awardee’s contribution to Assam’s cultural landscape is unparalleled, and we are fortunate to have witnessed his performances live," the chief minister wrote.

Paying tribute to the legendary musician, Sarma added, "On this occasion today, I pay my tributes to the Sudhakantha, whose legacy we will always cherish."

Hazarika, one of India's most celebrated cultural figures, passed away in Mumbai in 2011. In recognition of his immense contribution to music and the arts, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2019.

The tribute comes amid the year-long celebrations marking Hazarika's birth centenary. The celebrations began on September 8, 2025, and are scheduled to conclude on November 29, 2026, in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The centenary celebrations are being held to commemorate the life, music and cultural contributions of the legendary singer, composer, lyricist and filmmaker, whose works continue to hold a significant place in India's cultural history.