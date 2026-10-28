Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Tinsukia, during which he will review ongoing infrastructure projects, launch municipal initiatives and interact with residents to gather feedback on government schemes.

Announcing his visit on social media, Sarma said he had jotted down his thoughts on the district’s transformation as he headed towards Tinsukia, describing it as one of Assam’s easternmost regions.

The chief minister said the district, located around 500 km east of Guwahati, was once affected by militancy but was now emerging as a centre for trade and social cohesion.

During the visit, Sarma is scheduled to initiate several urban development projects, including a playground, public parks, the rejuvenation of water bodies and a mobile application aimed at improving municipal service delivery. He also highlighted Tinsukia’s performance in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness surveys.

On the second day, the chief minister will inspect the progress of an ongoing 1,000-seat auditorium and an inter-state bus terminus. He will also visit the proposed site of the district’s medical college, which is expected to strengthen healthcare services in the region, including neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The itinerary also includes the inauguration of an autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks manufacturing plant, which is expected to generate employment and support local economic activity. Sarma will later attend the Moran Sports Carnival.

The chief minister said he would interact with residents on both days to seek direct feedback on government policies and address their concerns.

Describing the district’s changing trajectory, Sarma said, “A region affected by violence is now a region ushering in development.”