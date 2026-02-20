‘A region once neglected’ now central to national landscape: Assam CM on Barak Valley

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spotlighted Barak Valley's rising significance in the state's development and India's Act East policy as Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme II from Cachar today, February 20.

In an X post, Sarma pointed to the upcoming Barak Valley Secretariat, stating: "Today, as Adarniya @AmitShah ji is set to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme II from Cachar, it shows the region's importance in the national landscape." He described the area, once overlooked, as now "an important area in Assam's development perspective and in the national Act East vision."

Sarma highlighted infrastructure drives, including an expressway that will cut travel time between Guwahati and Silchar to just five hours. "Our Double Engine Govt stands committed to do more and ensure the equitable development of both Barak and Brahmputra valleys," he affirmed.

The comments arrive against a charged political backdrop ahead of Assam's Assembly elections. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi unveiled a 20-point "chargesheet" against Sarma's government on February 19 at Guwahati's Manvendra Sharma Complex.

Prepared by a committee under MP Pradyut Bordoloi, the document—drawn from statewide consultations with grassroots groups, indigenous communities, businesses, and intellectuals—accuses the BJP regime of fostering a "syndicate raj" in Dispur, shielding illegal rat-hole mining for illicit funds, and allowing Assam to become a transit hub for smuggled drugs and banned goods via porous borders.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi noted Gandhi's direct engagement with public grievances through a Screening Committee, signalling Congress's election focus. Bordoloi added that five teams toured the state to compile the allegations.

With polls looming, the BJP's development pitch clashes sharply with Congress's critique, intensifying Assam's campaign battle.