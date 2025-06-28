A story of dreams and discovery: Dr. Sweety Sarma’s ‘Xun - The Golden Child’ bridges generations

In a heartwarming convergence of science, heritage, and storytelling, international scientist-turned-children's book author Dr. Sweety Sarma officially unveiled her debut book, “Xun – The Golden Child (Echoes of the Past)”, in a grand ceremony at the Guwahati Press Club, Ambari, on June 27.

The event was graced by luminaries from Assam’s literary and cultural spheres. Padmashree Eli Ahmed, a revered writer and cultural torchbearer, presided over the function as the Chief Guest. She was joined by esteemed literary figures Bandita Phukan and Nanda Singh Borkala as Guests of Honour, adding gravitas to the launch.

Inspired by real-life recollections once shared by her late father, Dr. D.N. Sarma, a distinguished surgeon, the book transports young readers across time, bridging pre-Independence and post-Independence India, through the eyes of a young boy born in a remote town in Eastern India during British rule. With a tapestry of resilience, wonder, and quiet strength, “Xun” celebrates childhood’s inquisitiveness while evoking India’s cultural and historical backdrop.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sarma shared her emotional journey from scientific territory to the realm of children’s fiction.

“This book is a tribute to the stories that shaped my childhood, and the transformative journey of discovery that both science and storytelling offer. Xun is more than a tale, it’s a bridge between dreams and generations,” she reflected.

With two post-doctorates in Physics and Nanotechnology, Dr. Sarma has had an illustrious academic career, having worked across Asia, South Africa, the U.S., and Europe. Formerly an Associate Professor, she now channels her lifelong passion for curiosity and exploration into writing stories for children—stories she hopes will ignite imagination, creativity, and resilience among young readers.

“Xun – The Golden Child” follows a child protagonist’s journey of self-discovery in the midst of social and cultural upheaval. Each chapter unfolds as a life lesson, echoing themes of perseverance, courage, and hope. The young boy’s transformation into a determined young man of the 20th century is both poignant and inspiring.



