'A void we learn to live with, but never truly accept’: Himanta remembers Zubeen on first death anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 19 remembered singer Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary, describing the year since his death as surreal and saying that his absence is a “void we learn to live with, but never truly accept”.

Sarma, who donated blood at a blood donation camp organised by the BJP in Guwahati to mark the occasion, shared an emotional message on social media.

“A year without Zubeen feels surreal. There are moments when I still expect him to walk in, and then the reality of his loss sinks in,” Sarma wrote.

“Perhaps this is what grief is: a void we learn to live with, but never truly accept,” he added.

Recalling Zubeen’s contribution to Assam’s cultural landscape, the chief minister said the singer belonged in the company of the state’s most celebrated cultural icons.

“Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Dr Bhupen Hazarika are treasures of Assam. Zubeen is too,” Sarma said, adding that his songs would continue to inspire generations.

“He was a symbol of our joys and sorrows, and he will forever live on in our memories,” the chief minister said.

Sarma also shared a video in which he spoke about being a fan of Zubeen’s music.

“I am a Zubeen fan. I love listening to his songs as his songs are for the common man,” he said.

The BJP organised blood donation camps across Assam as part of its tribute to the singer. At the party headquarters in Guwahati, Sarma donated blood in the presence of members of his cabinet, MPs, MLAs and BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia.

The chief minister later said around 3,800 people had registered for the blood donation drive and about 1,000 had donated blood before him. He said the party planned to continue organising blood donation camps on Zubeen’s birth and death anniversaries.

Describing Zubeen as a “people’s person” and Assam’s favourite rockstar, Sarma said donating blood was an appropriate way to pay tribute to the singer, who had devoted his life to music and the arts.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, after he went swimming while attending the North East India Festival. His first death anniversary was observed across Assam on Saturday, with fans, artists and organisations holding tribute programmes.

The three-day “Zubeen Divas” observance began on Thursday at the memorial site at Kamarkuchi, where prayers, lighting of lamps, gamosa offerings, songs and portraits of the singer formed part of the commemorations. His wife Garima Saikia Garg and other family members were also present.

Tributes were also held in Jorhat and other parts of the state as fans marked a year since the singer’s death.

Meanwhile, investigations into Zubeen’s death have continued in Assam. The Assam CID-led Special Investigation Team has filed a chargesheet naming seven accused, with the case being heard by a special fast-track sessions court. Singapore authorities had separately investigated the circumstances of his death and found no evidence of foul play.