The Aadhaar enrollment drive for students is gaining momentum in the Barpeta district of Assam. The District Administration, spearheaded by District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, has ramped up efforts to ensure all eligible students receive their unique identification numbers in schools.

It is mandatory to update biometrics for children in two age groups: 5–7 years (the first mandatory update) and 15–17 years (the second mandatory update). Several aspirants for exams like NEET, JEE, and CUET have faced issues submitting their application forms because their biometrics were not updated, which led to Aadhaar authentication problems.

In Barpeta District, Aadhaar camps have been initiated in schools starting from August, 2024 and Aadhar Enrolment and Aadhar updation has been completed in 158 schools. As a result, Aadhaar details have been updated for 21,413 students, and 2,284 new student enrollments have been completed.

Special camps have been organized to assist students who have yet to register, ensuring minimal disruption to their academic schedule. The district administration has also deployed mobile units to reach students in remote areas.

”The Aadhar card is crucial for availing various government benefits, including scholarships, registration for competitive exams etc. We are committed to covering all students under this initiative,” said Geetashri Lachit, ACS, Additional District Commissioner cum Nodal Officer for Aadhar, Barpeta.

Parents and school authorities have been urged to cooperate and provide necessary documents to expedite the process. Students who have already enrolled are encouraged to verify their details to prevent discrepancies.

The drive seen hundreds of students registering daily. Authorities have assured that the enrollment process will continue until all eligible students in Barpeta have received their Aadhaar cards.