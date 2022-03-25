Minister for public relation and information, Pijush Hazarika on March 24 stated that around 27 lakhs people are yet to receive aadhar card including the people with registered National Register of Citizens (NRC). After consulting with all the organisations, including the All Assam Student Union, it has been decided to provide aadhar card to all the citizens.

“One cannot demand Indian citizenship on the basis of aadhar card. Aadhar is unique system of one's own identity which don't guarantee the Citizenship status.”, stated Minister Pijush Hazarika while talking to the press.

It is worthy to note that people who do not have aadhar faced several challenges when it comes to central government schemes.

The minister went on to say that the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) authority has petitioned the Supreme Court for a thorough and timely re-verification of the citizens' list, citing "major irregularities" in the process.

Earlier the media reports said that some illegal migrants are also included in the NRC due to incorrect original inhabitant data. The minister further alleged that some people without proper documents were also included in NRC which has not been accepted by the state government. Minister Pijush Hazarika assures the issue of NRC will be solved as soon as possible in the state.