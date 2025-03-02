The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has granted approval for Aadhaar-enabled face authentication to be integrated into the mobile applications of private entities. This initiative is set to simplify service access for users and improve authentication processes across various sectors.

The move aligns with the launch of the Aadhaar Good Governance portal (https://swik.meity.gov.in), designed to streamline Aadhaar authentication approvals. The portal was introduced following amendments to the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules in January 2025.

According to an official statement, the new authentication system will enable Aadhaar holders to access services across multiple sectors, including hospitality, e-commerce, education, healthcare, credit rating bureaus, and aggregator service providers.

The amendments also provide significant benefits for service providers, facilitating e-KYC verification, exam registrations, staff attendance tracking, and customer onboarding.

The Government emphasized that this initiative aims to make Aadhaar more user-friendly, ensuring ease of living and seamless access to services for citizens.