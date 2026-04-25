Aadhaar helps reunite missing divyang child with family in Assam

In a heartening case of technology aiding social welfare, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) helped reunite a missing divyang child with her family in Assam after she had remained separated from home since 2025.

According to an official statement issued by PIB Guwahati, the child belongs to Borhat Tea Estate in Charaideo district. She has intellectual disabilities and is unable to communicate verbally. She was reunited with her family on April 25, 2026, through the coordinated efforts of UIDAI, the Child Welfare Committee, local police and child care institutions.

The child had been found wandering homeless at Dilli Ghat in Dibrugarh district on May 29, 2025, by local residents, who handed her over to the police the same day. She was later referred by the Child Welfare Committee, Dibrugarh to Mrinaljyoti Jyotiniwas Children Home for care and protection.

As authorities were unable to establish communication with the child due to her condition, the superintendent of the children’s home sought assistance from the UIDAI Regional Office, Guwahati to help identify her.

UIDAI officials advised that the child’s fingerprint biometrics be captured through Aadhaar enrolment procedures so the system could attempt a match with existing Aadhaar records. After the biometric data was submitted, the Aadhaar database successfully identified her earlier records, helping authorities trace her home address.

Based on the Aadhaar-linked information, officials located the family and completed the reunification process.

Authorities said the case demonstrates the value of Aadhaar in identity verification and how technology, when combined with coordination among welfare institutions and administrative agencies, can support vulnerable individuals and reconnect separated families.

UIDAI also urged parents and guardians to complete the Mandatory Biometric Update of children in the 5–7 years and 15–17 years age groups to ensure Aadhaar biometric records remain accurate and updated.

