Residents of Dhubri district are set to benefit from improved access to Aadhaar-related services following the inauguration of a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) on GTB Road on Novemeber 12.

District Commissioner Dibakar Nath formally inaugurated the facility, which will operate under the guidance of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The centre will provide Aadhaar enrolment, updation and assistance with citizen queries.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nath said the new facility would make essential Aadhaar-related services more accessible to residents. The centre will be managed by a dedicated operations manager to assist citizens with their documentation and service-related queries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pradumnya Kumar Bora, Deputy Director of the UIDAI Regional Office in Guwahati; Dipankar Dey, Operations Manager of the Dhubri Aadhaar Seva Kendra; and Dr Dhruba Chakraborty, retired principal of B.N. College, along with centre staff and other local stakeholders.

Dhubri district already has 69 Aadhaar centres in operation. However, the newly inaugurated facility on GTB Road is expected to function as a central nodal centre under the direct oversight of UIDAI, helping streamline service delivery and address Aadhaar-related requests more efficiently across the district.