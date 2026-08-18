AAI begins preliminary survey for proposed airport in Assam’s Majuli

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun a preliminary survey in Majuli to assess the feasibility of setting up an airport on the river island, following the Assam government’s announcement of a proposed airport project for the district.

The proposed Majuli airport is among four new airport projects announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in February this year as part of efforts to strengthen air connectivity across the state.

A six-member AAI team visited Majuli and inspected several locations to identify a suitable site for the proposed airport. The team comprised three Deputy General Managers — Sanjay Kaur, Khushial Singh and Parvinder Tiwari — along with Assistant General Manager Gaurav Kumar, Manager Rohan Maheshwar and Assistant Manager Suresh Kumar.

During the visit, the officials surveyed areas stretching from Jengraimukh to Kamalabari Darbar Chapori. They assessed the suitability of the land, surrounding conditions, connectivity and other factors relevant to the proposed airport project.

Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, along with officials from the district administration, police, transport and forest departments, was also present during the survey.

Pathak described the preliminary survey as a positive development for Majuli and said several locations had been inspected as part of the initial assessment. He added that the final decision on the most suitable site would be taken at a later stage following further evaluation.

The preliminary survey marks an initial step towards taking forward the proposed airport project announced by the state government.

The project is expected to improve air connectivity for Majuli and provide residents with easier access to other parts of Assam and the country if it progresses to implementation.