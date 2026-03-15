Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases first list of candidates for 2026 Assam Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 15 released its first list of 14 candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, naming nominees for several constituencies across the state.



According to a statement issued by the party, candidates have been announced for constituencies including Naoboicha Assembly constituency, Dergaon Assembly constituency, Gohpur Assembly constituency, Central Guwahati Assembly constituency and Sibsagar Assembly constituency, among others.



The party has fielded Achyut Das from Naoboicha, Pulin Gogoi from Dergaon, Jarbom Kutum from Gohpur and Anurupa Dekaraja from Central Guwahati.



Other candidates include Ashis Hazarika from Khumtai Assembly constituency, Tapan Gogoi from Sibsagar, Tikendra Thapa from Ranganadi Assembly constituency and Zahidul Islam Khan from Chenga Assembly constituency.



The party has also nominated Ranjeet Boro from Naduar Assembly constituency, Pallav Saikia from Titabar Assembly constituency, Jinna Amir Hussain from East Goalpara Assembly constituency, Barun Bikas Das from Raha Assembly constituency, Menuka Timungpi from Bokajan Assembly constituency and Ananta Gogoi from Biswanath Assembly constituency.



AAP leaders said the candidates were selected after consultations with party workers and local leaders.