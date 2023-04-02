Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be arriving in Guwahati, Assam on April 2.

In addition to establishing the AAP as a viable alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northeast, Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart will be in Assam today to boost the party's workers' morale.

The Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo will land at Borjhar airport in Guwahati around 1.30 p.m. on April 2, according to information received. Preparations for his appearance at the city's public gathering have been ongoing for some time.

The AAP state unit scheduled a press conference on Friday to discuss his tour of the state prior to his visit. There, the state unit of the AAP stated that this would be significant in the political history of Assam.

On April 1, the AAP Assam unit stated that the arrival of both AAP leaders would result in significant political change as they would make significant announcements.

Meanwhile, on March 31, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for speaking out against him outside the Assembly building.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, “So far, I haven’t filed any case. Is there any pending against me in the entire country? I wanted to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside the Assembly. So let him come to Assam on April 2nd and say that there is a case pending against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away”.

Also read : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma challenges Arvind Kejriwal to show corruption charges against him