The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has initiated a vigorous membership recruitment campaign in Assam, aiming to fortify its organizational foothold in the state. Rajesh Sharma, the party's northeastern regional head, announced the campaign's launch during a press conference held at the AAP state office in Ganeshguri today.

Highlighting the party's strategic objectives, Sharma emphasized the goal of establishing AAP as a formidable political force in Assam. "Our focus is on building a robust organizational structure," Sharma stated, underlining efforts to bolster recruitment across the state.

The recruitment drive invites interested individuals to join AAP through a dedicated contact number, 80-1010-2626, active from today onwards. Sharma stressed the importance of broad participation, urging citizens from diverse backgrounds to support AAP's vision of political change irrespective of caste, creed, or color.

Looking ahead, Sharma outlined plans to mobilize membership at the grassroots level, ensuring active participation in upcoming village panchayat, municipal council, and legislative assembly elections. "We are committed to achieving success in all electoral fronts," Sharma affirmed, rallying support from residents across Assam.

In a strategic move to strengthen internal operations, a new working committee has been formed under the leadership of Dr. Bhaven Choudhury and Manoj Dhanowar. The committee's mandate includes enhancing organizational capabilities and preparing for future electoral challenges.

Dr. Bhaven Choudhury highlighted the committee's immediate focus on the upcoming panchayat elections and underscored the need for political transformation in Assam. She encouraged community involvement and announced plans for district-level committees to expand membership reach.

With recruitment efforts underway and strategic leadership in place, AAP is poised to strengthen its position ahead of key electoral contests.