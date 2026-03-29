Aam Aadmi Party names Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann as star campaigners for Assam polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 29, released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly elections, with a strong focus on Assam.

The list features top party leaders, including AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who are expected to spearhead the party’s campaign in the state.

Other prominent names include senior leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain, along with MPs such as Harbhajan Singh and Sandeep Pathak.

The announcement comes as Assam gears up for a single-phase Assembly election scheduled on April 9, with counting set for May 4.

The electoral battle in the state is primarily between the BJP-led NDA, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Congress, with both sides intensifying campaign efforts across constituencies.

With its star campaigners lineup, AAP is aiming to strengthen its presence and outreach among voters in Assam ahead of the crucial polls.