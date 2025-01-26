Actor Aamir Khan attended the Republic Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Levadia, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 26, where he expressed deep admiration for the monumental structure.

Standing at an impressive 182 meters (597 feet), the Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue, created to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a key figure in India's independence movement. The statue celebrates his legacy as one of the nation’s most influential leaders.

Reflecting on his visit, Khan described the Statue of Unity as "breathtaking," praising the site’s beauty and grandeur. He further expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative to commemorate Patel’s contributions in such an iconic manner. "The first image of the Statue of Unity itself was breathtaking. It is such a beautiful place. I want to thank Modi Ji for thinking of celebrating the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji in such a grand way," Khan said.

The actor also shared a personal connection to the occasion, recalling his great grand uncle Maulana Azad’s role in the struggle for India’s independence, alongside Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi. “My great grand uncle, Maulana Azad, who was a comrade of Sardar Patel, stood by him in the struggle and worked alongside him and Gandhi Ji. For me, this is a very special day,” Khan added.

Khan further emphasized the Statue of Unity as a significant cultural and modern symbol, acknowledging its importance in commemorating the contributions of the freedom fighter.