Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ takes a bold aim at Gen Z’s dark humour culture

In an era where every action is filtered through a social media lens and every opinion judged by its meme potential, empathy is slowly being replaced by mockery dressed up as “dark humour.” The newest offering from Aamir Khan ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ takes a courageous plunge into this disturbing cultural current — the normalization of trolling specially abled individuals, particularly by younger generations online. Known for his socially reflective cinema, Khan uses this film not only as a narrative vehicle but as a tool to spark much-needed introspection, discussion, and healing.

The Gen Z digital space is vibrant, bold, and often unapologetic. It is also, unfortunately, a space where sensitivity sometimes takes a backseat. Scroll through Instagram or watch trending Reels, and it isn’t uncommon to find people mocking individuals with disabilities, often under the guise of “dark humour.” These posts are liked, shared, and commented on not for their quality, but for their shock value and the illusion of being “cool.” The line between wit and cruelty has blurred, and ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of that blurring.

This film picks up on a very real trend: how a large section of today’s youth, in trying to appear humorous, indulge in or support content that targets vulnerable communities. The specially abled, especially children, often become the subject of such content — laughed at, imitated, and dismissed. What’s missing in all this is accountability and understanding — the very themes ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ addresses with its powerful storytelling.



The most striking element in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is Aamir Khan’s own character arc. In a bold creative decision, Khan portrays a man not far removed from today’s average social media user or anyone who does not have a positive approach towards the specially abled people. He character portrays someone who initially uses the word “pagal” casually and cruelly to describe children with special needs. His character represents a collective social attitude: dismissive, uninformed, and comfortably distanced from the emotional worlds of those who are different.

But as the film progresses, viewers witness an extraordinary transformation — not just in the character, but in the audience themselves. Through his interactions, experiences, and eventual education, Khan’s character evolves into someone who not only understands but celebrates the uniqueness of every child.

This character development mirrors what the filmmaker hopes will be a transformation in the hearts and minds of viewers — especially young ones.

Aamir Khan has never been one to shy away from socially conscious themes. From 'Taare Zameen par’ to ‘Dangal’, and ‘PK’, his films often blend storytelling with a strong ethical backbone. But ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ goes a step further. It doesn’t just show the problem; it implicates the audience in it. It holds up a mirror to today’s digital generation, asking them not only what they laugh at, but why they laugh.

What makes the film stand out is not its moral preaching, but its emotional sincerity. It never tells the viewer what to think. Instead, it allows them to feel — the courage it takes to be different, and the joy of being seen and accepted.

The film’s narrative is supported by sensitive direction, evocative visuals, and a haunting musical score. The children — particularly those playing specially abled characters — are portrayed not as objects of pity, but as vibrant individuals with their own dreams, quirks, and personalities. Especially the scene just before the interval has to be mentioned, one of the character whom Amir Khan used to avoid due to stinky smell as portrayed in the film, hugs him with love and acceptance.

One of the most commendable aspects of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is its refusal to sugar-coat reality. It doesn’t present a utopia where every problem is solved. Instead, it initiates a conversation — one that’s long overdue.

Another powerful element in the film is how it allows the specially abled children to reclaim their narrative. They are not silent subjects in the story. They speak, draw, dance, create and most importantly, they respond to the world around them with a mix of innocence and insight that is deeply moving.



At its core, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is not just a film. It is a social critique wrapped in cinematic brilliance. It invites viewers to be better, not for the sake of political correctness, but for humanity. It asks Gen Z, and indeed all of us, to examine how we use our platforms. Are we encouraging empathy or perpetuating exclusion? Are we standing by those who are ridiculed, or joining in the laughter?

In a world overflowing with content, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ stands apart because it has the courage to care.



The title Sitaare Zameen Par reminds us that stars are not only in the sky — they walk among us, often unnoticed, often misunderstood. The film’s greatest success lies in making us see them, respect them, and stand with them. Aamir Khan’s journey from ignorance to understanding mirrors the journey the film wants each of us to take.

And if we take even one step in that direction, choosing empathy over entertainment, kindness over cruelty, then Sitaare Zameen Par will have fulfilled its mission.