All Assam Minority Student Union (AAMSU) on Thursday staged a strong protest against the continuous price hike in daily use goods at Kajalgaon area of Chirang district. The protesters also demand the state government to look into the matter directly and provide solutions.

Slogans like stop price hike, stop the price of medicines, shame on supply minister, BJP government go back, stop cooking gas prices, AAMSU zindabad, etc rocks the Chirang district.

On the other hand, if no effective measures are taken to control price rise, the protesters also warn that there will be continuous lying around Assam to create huge democratic movements.

After the latest price hike, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi from today, up from the previous price of Rs 949.50. The price increase for LPG gas cylinders today comes after a month of rising crude oil prices globally, according to the reports.